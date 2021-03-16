Deion Sanders, Tigers looking to boost third quarter performance at Alabama State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State is off to a perfect 3-0 start but head coach Deion Sanders know they’ve been far from perfect in the third quarter.

“We’re horrible in the third quarters,” Sanders said. “We’re losing 7 to 6 in three games and we can’t figure out why. The coaches are deliberately tasking themselves to find out why. I don’t think we’re used to winning. So when we… go into halftime and have Kumbaya, whatever we’re doing in there, we may need to just go in the corner of the endzone like they did in little league and get a candy bar and stay out. And keep the passion and keep the adrenaline. Because something that we’re doing inside the halftime is not registering, and I don’t like it.”

The Tigers will make the trip to Alabama State Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 PM on ESPN2.