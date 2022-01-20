Delta State flag to fly at half-staff in honor of basketball legend Lusia Harris

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at Delta State University announced that the university flag will fly at half-staff in memory of alumna and basketball legend Lusia “Lucy” Harris. The flag will fly at half-staff through Saturday, January 22.

According to leaders, Harris passed away Tuesday, January 18. She was 66 years old.

Harris was a standout player on the Delta State’s women’s basketball team from 1975 to 1977 when they won three consecutive national titles. She was also a member of the United States’ silver medal winning team at the 1976 Olympic Games.

Harris was and still remains the first and only woman ever drafted by an NBA team. She was inducted into Delta State University’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.

Harris received her Bachelor’s, Master’s and Honorary Doctor degree all from Delta State.

She was also featured in the 2021 award-winning documentary “The Queen of Basketball.”

Officials said funeral arrangements for Harris are forthcoming.