Demario Davis’ Devoted Dreamers foundation highlights 2020 signees

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Demario Davis highlighted athletes on his 7-on-7 travel football team that signed letters of intent.

He said the objective of his foundation, Devoted Dreamers, is to give his players the necessary tools to follow their dreams.

“That’s what our program is designed to do, is to mentor them, make sure they’re fulfilling their academic accomplishments, making sure that they’re making wise decisions on and off the field,” said Davis. “So, we want to surround them with the mentors to do that. Plus, it helps them get exposure and play throughout the country so they can put their talents on display.”

“And so for our first class to be making that jump from high school level to the next level, it just helps them further their dreams. Our program is Devoted Dreamers Foundation and that’s what we want. We want to help kids achieve their dreams, but they need to have the resources available to help them do it. To have 15 seniors, 15 of them getting ready to go to the next level it’s exciting for us.”