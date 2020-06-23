Demario Davis discusses upcoming Encounter Conference

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — New Orleans Saints linebacker and former Brandon Bulldog Demario Davis, along with Devoted Dreamers C.O.O. Joy Bradford, spoke with Sports Zone 12 about his upcoming Encounter Conference. The one-night worship experience usually takes place in Jackson, but due to COVID-19 it’s going virtual July 11th. In the video above Davis explains why that could be a blessing in disguise. For more information on how to take part in the Encounter Conference, head to Devoteddreamers.org. Also – stay tuned to WJTV 12 in the coming days for more from our sit down conversation with Davis!