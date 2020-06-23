Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Demario Davis discusses upcoming Encounter Conference

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — New Orleans Saints linebacker and former Brandon Bulldog Demario Davis, along with Devoted Dreamers C.O.O. Joy Bradford, spoke with Sports Zone 12 about his upcoming Encounter Conference. The one-night worship experience usually takes place in Jackson, but due to COVID-19 it’s going virtual July 11th. In the video above Davis explains why that could be a blessing in disguise. For more information on how to take part in the Encounter Conference, head to Devoteddreamers.org. Also – stay tuned to WJTV 12 in the coming days for more from our sit down conversation with Davis!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story