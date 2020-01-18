Interactive Radar

Demario Davis hosts tryout for 7-on-7 travel football team

Sports
Former Brandon Bulldog Demario Davis hosted tryouts for his 7-on-7 travel football team Saturday at D1 in Madison.

The New Orleans Saints linebacker created his foundation, Devoted Dreamers, to do just that — help young athletes follow their dreams. The foundation focuses on academics, elite football training and competition, and mentorship.

If you have a young athlete in grades 8th through 10th that want to try out, it’s not too late. Davis is holding another tryout next Saturday from 10am-12pm at D1.

