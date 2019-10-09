Demario Davis no longer has to pay $7K fine for ‘Man of God’ headband, he’s donating money to local hospital

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJTV) — The NFL announced Tuesday Saints linebacker Demario Davis doesn’t have to pay a $7,000 fine.

Back in Week 4, Davis publicized he had been fined for breaking the NFL’s uniform rules by wearing a ‘Man of God’ headband.

He then began selling other “Woman of God” and “Child of God” headbands as well.

The former Brandon Bulldog said via social media he’s taking the $7,000 plus $30,000 he’s raised in headband sales, to donate nearly $40,000 to St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson.