VIDEO ABOVE: 12 Sports’ Noah Newman catches up with Vaughn, moments after his commitment to Ole Miss.

Former Callaway standout Dimencio Vaughn is coming back to Mississippi.

The Rider graduate transfer announced his commitment to Ole Miss Sunday, picking the Rebels over UConn and Georgia. The 6-5, 220-pound guard averaged 14.8 PPG, and 6.6 RPG last season for Rider. He will be eligible to play immediately next season.