RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - The shooting death of 16-year-old Lakendric Francis in Ridgeland has many left many unanswered questions. Francis, who was a junior at Canton High School, was killed Saturday on I-55 near Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.

Police have ruled out road rage as a possible motive for the shooting. The suspect's vehicle, a tan Chevy, was found in Jackson. The vehicle is now in possession of Ridgeland police.