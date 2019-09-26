Dual sport stars Ealy, Plumlee making instant impact for Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss freshman RB Jerrion Ealy and QB John Rhys Plumlee have already made a big impact on the football field.

Ealy recently broke the program’s rookie record for most all purpose yards in a game, and Plumlee nearly led the Rebels to an epic comeback win over No. 23 California last week.

Expect a similar instant impact on the baseball diamond this spring. Both guys are among Perfect Game’s top incoming freshman for the upcoming baseball season. Ealy is ranked number one overall, while Plumlee checks in at 311.

In the video above – WJTV’s Noah Newman sits down with Plumlee to discuss what excites him most about his first year at Ole Miss.