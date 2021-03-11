Dyess named athletic director, head football coach of Ridgeland High School

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, leaders with Ridgeland High School announced Teddy Dyess has been selected as the athletic director and head football coach of the Ridgeland Titans.

Dyess comes to RHS with 29 years of coaching experience with an 83% winning percentage. As head coach at Magee High School in 2020 he led the team to a perfect season capped off with a state championship win.

He was named Region 5 3A Coach of the Year in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013 while at Philadelphia High School, as well as MAC 3A State Coach of the Year during his tenure at Magee.