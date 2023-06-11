When Hattiesburg was announced as the Super Regional host, Eagle Dining had to act quickly to prepare the already-closed-for-the-season Pete Taylor Park to have the food supplies it needed to be angle to serve fans just a few days later.
Eagle Dining Acts Quickly to Prepare for Hattiesburg Super Regional
by: David Edelstein
