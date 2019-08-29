Ealy, Ole Miss RB’s ready to rock in Memphis

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss has plenty to be excited about when it comes to the running back position.

South Jones grad Scottie Phillips returns for his senior year after a productive debut season with the Rebels in which he scored 14 touchdowns.

Five-star freshman Jerrion Ealy joins Phillips in the backfield, adding to a loaded group that also includes the Hattiesburg duo of freshman Snoop Conner and sophomore Isaiah Woullard.

“We are close as a group,” Ealy said. “I mean, we got everything you need. Big, small, fast, quick…the running back room is filled with a lot of different personalities. And a lot of different skill sets as well. I feel like we got the best running back group in the country.”

Ole Miss opens the season at Memphis, 11 AM on Saturday.

