Northwest Rankin and Brandon Baseball opener their MSHAA 6A State Semifinals series Saturday at Brandon after Friday’s originally-scheduled series opener was postponed due to rain.

The Cougars scored four runs in the top of the first, and Brandon scored one in the bottom of the frame.

It was 6-1 NW Rankin by the third inning.

But neither team could be counted out in the high-scoring game. The Cougars held on to win, 12-7.