PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Braves announced it will continue a program that offers discounted tickets to local first responders, military and veterans.

All members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. military and first responders/emergency personnel will receive $5 Field Level tickets ($10 discount) to all Mississippi Braves home games in 2021 when presenting a valid ID at the box office. This expanded discount on tickets for all home games at Trustmark Park to our local heroes is an extension of AMR First Responders Day each Wednesday, in which a complimentary Field or Diamond Level ticket is offered.