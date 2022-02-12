NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It has been a hectic week, and it’s far from over.



The Saints hired a head coach, the Pelicans made a blockbuster trade, and Super Bowl LVI (56) with a cast of Louisiana stars kicks off Sunday.



In the Bengals and Rams postseason runs, Joe Burrow and the Rams pass rush have both received a ton of credit.



Both are, of course, very good.

But, let’s look at the numbers – Burrow has thrown four touchdown passes, and two interceptions in the postseason. Good numbers, but not great.



The Rams have five sacks in three games – good numbers, but not the “Fearsome Foursome.”



So, what decides this game? Well, who wins the fourth quarter.

I know that’s not sexy but it’s the truth. in the second half and overtime at Kansas City, it was Bengals 17, Chiefs 3.



The Rams scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the 49ers.



Finish is an overused cliche by coaches, but the team who does that sunday, wins.