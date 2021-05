STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss will be played on Thanksgiving night for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The 2021 game will be played on Thursday, November 25, in Starkville with a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN. The 2022 game will be played on Thursday, November 23, in Oxford.

State and Ole Miss last played on Thanksgiving night in 2019, which was a 21-20 Bulldog win.