Elgton Jenkins’ impact on the Packers offensive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WJTV) — Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is really making an impact on the Green Bay Packers offense this season.

He has played in nine games, starting eight of them and has yet to allow a quarterback hit or a sack. There isn’t another guard in the NFL that has played at least 500 snaps who has a clean pass-blocking record in that regard.

“Just the preparation, the guys in the room, the guys I’m playing beside,” Jenkins said. “I feel like they’re helping me out a lot. My coaches help me out a lot. So, that and preparation.”

“We were 10 games in before the bye week and now we have another stretch coming up. I feel like it came at the best time for me to reload and for me to come back and get my mind right for the rest of the season.”

The Packers face off against the 49ers Sunday.