Elite Underclassmen Showcase in Vicksburg provides major recruiting opportunities for local players

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — All American Game selection committee member Demetric Warren and the UC Report hosted the Elite Underclassmen Showcase this weekend.

“It’s very important because 63 of the 65 power five teams in the country will get this video from this camp,” Warren said. “So they’ll have a video by tomorrow evening and they’ll sit behind their computers and evaluate their film. A lot of kids are going to get offers from this.”

The camp wasn’t just for underclassmen. Holmes County Central senior QB/DB Levi Wyatt took part in the showcase, and he knows how important it was to showcase his skills.

“A lot of colleges are not having camps so it’s a great opportunity for me because…a lot of us can’t go and showcase our talent…and show them first hand what we can do,” Wyatt said. “So for seniors most importantly it’s a great opportunity.”

