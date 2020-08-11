EMCC withdraws from fall conference football play

SCOOBA, Miss. (WJTV) – The East Mississippi Community College Department of Athletics elected not to participate in fall football should the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference begin league play October 1 as previously announced. As a result, EMCC is currently withdrawing from league play for the fall 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The well-being of my players will always come first,” EMCC Head Coach Buddy Stephens said. “There are too many unknowns to put in front of our players moving forward at this time. We must make this incredibly heart-breaking decision to not participate in the fall 2020 season.”

MACCC Commissioner Steve Martin said, “Player safety is of the utmost concern. We understand the decision made by East Mississippi Community College and support their stance.”

EMCC will honor student athlete scholarships. Student athletes will remain enrolled in classes either virtually or in person as full-time students and will retain access to facilities and support services, ensuring that student athletes remain on track academically.

LATEST STORIES: