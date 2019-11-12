ESPN’s Holly Rowe speaks at Jackson Touchdown Club meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One of sports biggest names and most cherished reporters, Holly Rowe, spoke at the Jackson touchdown club meeting Monday night.

Rowe spoke about her rise at ESPN, her fondest college football moments, and her battle with cancer.

She was also able to meet Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee last week. Rowe said she was blown away by the former Oak Grove standout’s presence and ability to lead the Rebels offense.

“Well, he was so funny our football crew met with him, Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and after he left the room they were like ‘could he be any more perfect?’ This is a kid that has a 4.0, I think he’s like a 4.2 student, plays the classical piano, plays baseball, plays football and now he’s a starting quarterback,” Rowe said. “So, I think he’s one of those kids, he can just do everything. He has great belief in himself, he’s talented, he’s dedicated, he must be very motivated. So, just impressive on a lot of levels.”

“I mean he’s already set all the freshman rushing records, rushing touchdown records, went for 177 yards last weekend. So i think the sky’s the limit for him. If he can stay healthy, he can do whatever he wants out there because he’ll develop in his passing game. He’s an athlete, he’s got a good arm. I think that he can really grow into to offense and the sky’s the limit for him.”

Rowe also discussed Mississippi State’s chances against Alabama: