“I’d rather spend three hours at a DMV than 10 minutes with a Mississippi State fan,” said one Ole Miss fan Thursday.

“I don’t want to blend in and be confused for an Ole Miss fan ever. I’ll wear my State gear proudly,” said one MSU fan.

“I would remove the maroon-colored Crayon from the box before giving it to my kids,” said another Ole Miss fan.

It’s no secret that the Battle for the Golden Egg is intense, just like the MSU-Ole Miss rivalry to begin with. Add in a trophy, and play the game on Thanksgiving, and the rivalry matchup goes to a whole new level.

Here is your fan and expert preview of the 2022 Egg Bowl from Thanksgiving afternoon.