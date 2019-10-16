Faulkner: Jack Abraham’s the smartest human being I’ve been around

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham has the fourth most passing yards in the nation.

Yes, you read that correctly.

He’s also top 10 in QBR, yards per pass attempt, and completion percentage.

Southern miss offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said Abraham is one of the more unique players he’s been around.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been around one like him,” Faulkner said. “He’s like I’ve said before, he’s one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever been around first of all, not just in football. I mean he’s a high GPA guy, wants to be a dentist. So he studies all of the time, I think that carries over.”

Faulkner and Abraham will be taking their high flying offense to Ruston, Louisiana on Saturday when they take on LA Tech.