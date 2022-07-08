BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) – The World Games are happening in Birmingham, Alabama. It’s an opportunity for athletes of non-Olympic sports to compete.

Makayla Galler was introduced to drone soccer at her school in Colorado.

“During the summertime, I joined the drone soccer camps. We decided to make our own team,” said Galler.

Now, they’re part of history at the World Games.

“We’re producing the first drone race at the World Games. Drone soccer is the first team sport that students can play and have a path to the World Cup,” said Major Kyle Sanders.

The game resembles a game from Harry Potter, but it’s not as easy as it looks.

“The flying practice is about a month or two before they get really good and can handle the drone on their own,” said Lina Pineros with World Air Sports Federation United States of America.

Not only do students get a chance to compete in a different kind of sport, but it’s also launched students into STEM careers.

“I want to do chemical engineering. Building drones or planes, anything with aerospace, I love it,” said Emory Wilson.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday and Sunday, but regardless of how the competition ends this weekend, the sky is the limit.