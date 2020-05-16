Fitness Centers re-opened in Jackson this week

Fitness centers are opening up again this week including Fondren Fitness this Saturday at 8 a.m.

General Manager Terry Sullivan says he is positively surprised to see such an increased interest in new memberships already.

“You know surprisingy we’ve been getting a lot of interest in the last week or two of people wanting to join,” said Sullivan. “So we think people have been you know sitting at home for two months and have been looking to exercise and people just want to get out of the house. We want to ensure them that this is the place to come to feel safe to work out.”

Fondren Fitness is following state and city guidelines and even going a little above and beyond those guidelines to keep their facility safe.

“We’re closing early to allow for more deep cleaning,” said Sullivan. “We will have a limited capacity at thirty percent and we will have a dedicated employee that will go around the floor to make sure people are social distancing. We will shut down during the middle of the day from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to do a deep clean. We are also requiring employees to be screened as well as members who will do temperature checks and are requiring masks for employees and for members just during this phase one of re-opening.”