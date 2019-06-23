Sports

Fletcher Cox holds 4th annual free football camp

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Yazoo City standout Fletcher Cox hosted his 4th annual offensive line, defensive line camp Saturday over at Jackson Prep. The camp also featured a 7-on-7 tournament which included over a dozen schools from the Metro.

I asked the Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Saturday to reflect on seeing all the athletes he was able to help at his camp, and what motivates him to keep putting this event on every year.

"Everything, giving back to the kids," Cox said. "This camp is 100 percent free. Kids, coaches don't have to pay a dime and that's one of my way of giving back, making it special for the kids, making it special for the state of Mississippi."
"When I first spoke this morning, I was just wowed as I was walking in, walking up to approach the guys and speak to th guys, it's a really special moment for them, really special moment for me. And we're having fun."

The former Mississippi State Bulldog is a 4-time Pro Bowler and finished last season with 10 1/2 sacks.

