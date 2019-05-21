Florida QB Jalon Jones transfers to Jackson State University

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CBS - CBS Sources have confirmed that former Gators quarterback Jalon Jones has now transferred to Jackson State.

The early enrollee freshman signal caller left the Gators weeks ago and afterward the story broke that he was facing law issues with two female students on the Florida campus.

A four-star prospect out of high school, Jones was set to redshirt at Florida in 2019. The dual-threat playmaker was well behind redshirt juniors Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask and behind redshirt freshman Emory Jones on the depth chart.

Jones was a commitment to Florida head coach Dan Mullen when he was at Mississippi State and would commit to Mullen and his staff at Florida not too long after Mullen was on campus in Gainesville. He arrived on campus early out of high school and competed this spring for a spot and was expected to be around before the issues surfaced.

Jackson State is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and Jones should be able to really show his all-around skills with the Tigers.