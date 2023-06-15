It was the hardest decision of Dylan Webber’s life.

The Magee graduate had to choose between getting the education he dreamed of or playing the sport he loved.

He chose to study petroleum engineering at Mississippi State, as they were the only college to offer that major. But MSU didn’t offer him a football scholarship like other community colleges did.

But while touring the campus in Starkville, Webber says a Bulldogs assistant coach approached him and asked him to walk on the football team.

Then, in February, Webber was invited to a work out in New Orleans and later found out he was named a 2023 Dream All-American.

Webber is set to play in the Dream All-American Bowl, which recognized the top 180 prospects in the country, per the Bowl’s website, this weekend.

Sports Zone’s David Edelstein tells us how Webber has overcome physical and mental obstacles of both the game and Tourette Syndrome to reach new heights.