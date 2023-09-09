(NEXSTAR) – Get ready because ACC football is coming to the CW.

This season, you’ll be able to watch 13 college football games from your living room, starting with the University of Cincinnati visiting the University of Pittsburgh.

“The brand of football is high-flying, fast-paced energy. A lot of collisions,” says play-by-play announcer Tom Werme.

In the video above, you can see how the camera operators, production staff and broadcast team are preparing to bring you the calls all season long. You can monitor updates on the broadcast lineup on the ACC schedule page.

In total, 23 camera angles will ensure you never miss a snap. Saturday’s kickoff takes place at 6:30 Eastern on The CW.