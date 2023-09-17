BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The University of Colorado rallied for the win over Colorado State on Saturday night but lost two-way star Travis Hunter when he was taken to a hospital for an evaluation during the third quarter at Folsom Field.

The school didn’t immediately announce the reason Hunter was ruled out and transported to a hospital, but he absorbed an illegal hit to his midsection in the second quarter on an incompletion at the Colorado sideline.

Coach Deion Sanders had no update after the game other than to say, the “first thing I heard is he’s going to be out a few weeks.”

Hunter had played almost every snap for the Buffs this season, playing wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense.

“The bad thing about losing Travis,” said defensive back Shilo Sanders, “it’s like you’re losing two players at once.”

The Rams were whistled for two fouls on the play when Hunter got hit. Safety Henry Blackburn was flagged for pass interference and nickel back Ayden Hector was assessed a foul for unsportsmanlike conduct after a late hit out of bounds at Hunter’s midsection.

Hunter, who earlier coughed up a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, returned to the game, playing on both offense and defense through the second quarter.

The Buffaloes trailed the Rams 21-14 when Hunter was transported to a hospital but rallied for a 43-35 win in double overtime to send CU to 3-0 and CSU to 0-2.

Along with Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Henry has been mentioned as an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy after playing both cornerback and receiver.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll