NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When you pull off the biggest turnaround in FBS history (going from 2-10 to 12-2), win the American Athletic Conference, and beat USC in the Cotton Bowl, you get more than one trophy ceremony. Tulane football players are just now finding this out.

The Green Wave comeback kids earned a standing ovation from New Orleans sports faithful at halftime of the Pelicans-Heat game on Wednesday night. Senior captain and linebacker Nick Anderson hoisted the AAC trophy at center court, and Pelicans fans went wild.

With Mardi Gras just around the corner, this will not be the last celebration for the Green Wave and their historic season.