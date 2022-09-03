It went by in a blur. It seems like brian kelly was hired by LSU yesterday.



And, now we are less than 48 hours before the Tigers’ opener in the Superdome against Florida State.



But, here’s a not-for-today prediction about LSU football. Brian Kelly will win a national championship at the school in three years or less.



At Notre Dame, kelly defeated LSU twice in bowl games, both when LSU had the better team.



His teams were sound, ran the football well, and were good under pressure.

In both games, Notre Dame trailed in the fourth quarter and won.



Kelly’s a smart guy. He knew the collective talent on the other side, and said to himself, this is a place I can win, big.



He may have irritated Notre Dame faithful when he said he took the LSU job to coach in the “American League East.”



But, he was right.



At LSU, you can win it all – and do it pretty quickly. In four seasons, Nick Saban took over a three-win team and won a national championship. Les Miles won it in year three and Ed Orgeron in his third full season.



It will happen again, just not in 2022.