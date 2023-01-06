HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Former Southern Miss football coach Jim Carmody died on Thursday, January 5 at the age of 89.

Carmody joined the Southern Miss football coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator in 1978. He remained in that position until 1980 when he left to coach the defense line for the Buffalo Bills for the 1981 season. He returned to become the school’s head coach in 1982, replacing Bobby Collins, and remained until 1987.

His defensive units were ranked among the nation’s leaders in the NCAA statistics. His defensive units finished in the Top 10 nationally in total defense in four of his nine seasons with the program, including a No. 6 in 1983. He also directed a defense that ranked in the Top 10 twice in rushing defense, three times in opponent’s passing yards and four times in scoring defense.

As head coach, the Golden Eagles posted a 37-29 record over his six seasons, including five winning seasons.

Among his greatest achievements as head coach was defeating No. 17 Alabama and Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant 38-29 in 1982, snapping the Crimson Tide’s 56-game home winning streak in the legendary coach’s final home game.

Carmody holds a spot in the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, the Southern Miss M-Club and the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Halls of Fame.

Jim Carmody (Courtesy: The University of Southern Mississippi)

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame or the Jim Carmody Scholarship Fund at Southern Miss.