NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was truly a ‘Celebration like no Other’ on Sunday, capped by Willie Fritz doing something usually reserved for only him and his players inside a winning Green Wave locker room.



The seven-year head coach got a huge roar from a crowd that the university said numbered 5,000.

Fritz told WGNO Sports he plans to coach at Tulane thru the end of this decade, and Tulane will be his last stop. he said he hopes to finalize a contract extension with the university soon.



“I am hoping we will get it done pretty quickly,” he told WGNO sports director Ed Daniels prior to the celebration parade on Sunday. “My wife and I made the decision, we really made it a couple of years ago, that we are going to finish out our career here at Tulane. I would love to be able to be here thru 2030, that would be fun,

Coach Fritz wasted no time responding when asked if he planned to retire at Tulane.

“Yes, where I am at right now, with the success we had this past season, we feel like we can have a great run here,” said Fritz. “We enjoy the people with work with.”

Fritz said that he will promote tight ends coach Slade Nagle to offensive coordinator.



He said that the football team will get a new locker room – and more room will be made for coaches’ offices.

After a parade down Willow Street – and on campus – the most famous pass in Tulane history was re-enacted – Michael Pratt to tight end Alex Baumann, for the game-winner against No. 10 USC in this year’s Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.



They say if you live long enough, you see everything.

This was one of those moments.



Linebacker Nick Anderson said his time at Tulane football is over – but winning big isn’t.



“I am done at Tulane University, but we have a set standard that we will reach and every year,” he told the thousands of fans in attendance. “Let’s do it for real.”



uptown ed daniels wgno sports.