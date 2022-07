The Mississippi Raiders are national champions.

The team won the American Indoor Football Alliance national title Saturday, 55-12 over the Las Vegas Kings.

Mississippi fell behind early after turnovers led to a 6-0 deficit. But the Raiders got on the board with a safety in the first quarter to make it 6-2 and never looked back. Mississippi scored 20 unanswered points in the first half to lead, 20-6, at halftime.

The Raiders took off in the second half as well, winning the game, 55-12.