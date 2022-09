SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a Raleigh High School football player was killed in a crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Sylvarena just before 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. According to MHP, the crash involved a Chevrolet Avalanche and an 18-wheeler.

School officials at Raleigh High School said a football player, who has not been identified, died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.