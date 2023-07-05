HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will be home to a new football field and goalposts for the upcoming football season.

What is now known as Carlisle-Faulkner Field in M.M. Roberts Stadium opened in 1932. The new football field has something the original field did not: a CoolPlay playing surface from FieldTurf. USM’s baseball field and marching band practice field have artificial turf fields from the same company.

The CoolPlay system consists of a three-layer infill system of silica sand, cryogenic (SBR) rubber and a blend of the two laid down into a 2.5-inch tall ClassicHD artificial surface. With 9.2 pounds of infill per square foot, USM athletics stated the new field has the lowest injury rate in the turf field industry, along with a 40 percent increase in drainage. USM athletics also said the field is 35 degrees cooler than other traditional sand and rubber systems.

Installation took just over a month and included completely removing the old surface and installing the new surface, including new logo placements and infill. Carlisle-Faulkner Field will also have new goalposts for this season.

The original field was built in 1932 by a team of unemployed men assembled by Louis Edward “L.E.” Faulkner. The local businessman also provided the materials and equipment need to build the original field. Southern Miss alum Gene Carlisle donated funds to build USM’s first turf field in 2004.

USM last replaced the turf on the football field in 2013 due to damage sustained from an infamous tornado that damaged much of USM’s Hattiesburg campus and the Hub City.