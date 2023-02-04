MOBILE, Ala. (WGNO) — The 2023 Senior Bowl is complete as the Nationals beat the American team, 27-10. But the real winners this week were Tulane running back Tyjae Spears and LSU edge rusher Ali Gaye – for what they did leading up to game day, and on game day, respectively.

Spears earned the Senior Bowl’s practice player of the week, chosen by NFL executives and scouts.

Gaye joined Spears in “boosting his stock” by recording a big sack at the start of the second half. With 13:20 left in the third quarter, Gaye fired off the line like a cannon and chased down Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener for a 9-yard loss. The National team missed the ensuing field goal attempt.

Gaye’s LSU teammate Jay Ward had four tackles. Ward was beat deep in the National’s final touchdown of the game. Besides that play, he performed well in coverage.

Spears’ teammate Dorian Williams did not play in the game due to a fractured wrist. Williams told WGNO’s Jack Culotta that he will get surgery and be back soon.

The next step for these players is the 2023 NFL Combine, which kicks off Tuesday, February 28, and ends Monday, March 6.

2023 Senior Bowl Practice Winners: Tyjae Spears and Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell