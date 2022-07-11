JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The XFL will host its fourth player showcase on Saturday, July 16 at Jackson State University (JSU).

According to organizers, the showcase will give prospective football players are chance to exhibit their skills in front of XFL Owner and Chairwoman Dany Garcia, XFL Owner Dwayne Johnson, XFL President Russ Brandon, Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders and other XFL football personnel.

Players will be evaluated based on performance for inclusion in the XFL Draft player pool for the upcoming 2023 season.

Organizers said capacity has already been increased for player signups, but registration is officially closed. The event is now at maximum capacity. There will be no in-person registration on the day of the showcase.

The event is closed to the public.