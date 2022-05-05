JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Football League (XFL) will host a series of player showcases in six cities in June and July.

The showcases gives prospective football players the chance to exhibit their skills in front of XFL coaches and personnel directors. Players will be evaluated based on performance.

The Jackson State University showcase will be held on Saturday, July 16. Other showcases will be held in Washington D.C., Florida, Hawaii, Arizona and Texas.

Players will be evaluated for an opportunity to make the XFL Draft player pool for the upcoming 2023 season.

Click here to register.