Former Clinton High School standout and Florida State running back Cam Akers is preparing for his first pro season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Akers was the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Former Clinton High School standout and Florida State running back Cam Akers was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams as the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Akers left his mark on Mississippi in 2017 when he finished high school as the number one player in the state and the number one ranked running back recruit in the country. Watching the draft with his family at home last month was a mix of both nervousness and excitement.

“It was kind of both you know excited and nervous,” said Akers. “You don’t know where you’re going to go. You know at some point you’re going to be taken off the board, but you don’t know where so just having that feeling and that excitement knowing you’re going but aren’t sure where is a blessing but it’s also kind of nerve-racking.”

Akers was one of three players in program history at Florida State to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons and he gives credit to his Seminole coaching staff for helping him grow more mentally on the field as a player.

“Being a pro and becoming a pro mentally is what they really helped me with,” he said. “You know a lot of the physical things come naturally and I was blessed with a lot of physical ability so just becoming a pro mentally I think is what college really helped me do.”

The Florida State standout is the perfect match for Rams head coach Sean Mcvay’s zone-based running game as a one-cut runner and he’s excited to start working with the team here shortly.

“I’m very excited. I trained out there and I loved it so I’m excited to get back out there and make a name for myself and earn some respect.”