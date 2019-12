JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Jackson State quarterback Derrick Ponder has transferred to Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas, according to university officials.

Ponder was named the Tigers’ starter this summer at SWAC Media Day by JSU head coach John Hendrick. This season, he led the team in passing with 1,425 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He lost the starting job to Florida transfer QB Jalon Jones.