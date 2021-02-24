Former Lanier and Mississippi State star Charles Rhodes preparing for final stage of overseas career

VIDEO ABOVE: WJTV catches up with Charles Rhodes, who reflects on his professional journey that’s taken him all over the globe.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Lanier and Mississippi State standout Charles Rhodes has enjoyed a decade’s worth of success playing basketball overseas.

The 2012 Korean League Defensive Player of the year recently signed with UAE in Dubai, before returning home because of COVID restrictions.

Rhodes says he’s planning on playing a few more seasons. After that – it’s on to coaching.