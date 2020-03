JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Touchdown Club announced longtime member Jimmie “Mississippi Red” McDowell passed away last Thursday, March 5, 2020. A visitation was held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum off Lakeland Drive in Jackson.

“The Club is saddened by the passing of the legendary Brookhaven native Jimmie “Mississippi Red” McDowell,” said Club President Glen Waddle. “Jimmie was a true Mississippi original and spread the word of Mississippi athletes nationwide through his various sportswriting & sportscasting duties, his directorship of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, and his guidance of the All-American Football Foundation. He was truly an Ambassador of Mississippi football.”