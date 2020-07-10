Former Mbraves pitcher Tucker Davidson makes Major League debut in Atlanta

Among the initial Atlanta Braves 56-man player pool, 13 are Mississippi Braves who spent time at Trustmark Park last season. Pitcher Tucker Davidson is excited to make his Major League debut, even if it does look a little different than he expected.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Davidson. “It’s a little different than I thought. Hopefully we will have fans next year. Usually you expect your debut to be 40,000 people staring at you and telling you you’re terrible but I’m looking forward to it and it will be something to tell my kids and grandkids some day.”

After 21 games with the Mississippi Braves and four with the Gwinnett Stripers, the left-hander ended the 2019 season ranked fourth overall in Minor League Baseball with a 2.15 ERA. Davidson just started training with the Braves in Atlanta last week.

“It’s been raining a lot so we’ve kind of had to work with the weather a little bit,” said Davidson. “But it’s been good and everyone has had positive attitudes with it since it’s just kind of different with all the new protocols but we’re getting used to it.”

While players have just a few weeks to get ready for the season to start, Davidson has been ready. His fastball velocity sits in the upper 90’s and was recently throwing over 100 mph in the Driveline Baseball facility he was training at.

“You just have to get ready to do it,” he said. “You have to take care of your body, you’ve got to be ready, and I prepared over the quarantine while we were home. I want to get up there, I want to experience it, I want to get a couple strike outs, I want to go to the playoffs, and I want to win the world series so any way I can help the team in that way.”