Former Mississippi College football coach John Williams dies at 85

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi College announced the death of a former head football coach John M. Williams. He passed away Thursday, September 2 at his home in Byram. He was 85.

During his 19-year career at Mississippi College, Williams compiled a 124-78-4 overall record, including 13 winning seasons, three 10-win campaigns and three Gulf South Conference championships. He led the football program to the Division II National Championship in 1989.

A native of Hermanville, Williams excelled in all sports at Port Gibson High School and was named Mr. Port Gibson High. After graduating, he played football and baseball at Copiah Lincoln Community College before enrolling at MC. He earned his degree in math and education at MC in 1957 and later obtained his master’s degree in physical education from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Williams has been named NCAA Division II District Three Coach of the Year, Mississippi Collegiate Coach of the Year, and Gulf South Coach of the Year. He was also inducted into the Gulf South Hall of Fame, the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame, the Mississippi College Sports Hall of Fame, and the Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame.