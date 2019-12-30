Former MSU Bulldogs host winter baseball camp

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Two former Mississippi State Bulldogs were back home this weekend giving back to young athletes.

Jackson Prep and Mississippi State standout Jake Mangum was joined by his former State teammate Brent Rooker to host their first winter hitting clinic for kids in the metro area.

Jackson Prep hosted the two day camp where over 200 kids came out to learn a thing or two from the SEC hit king and 2017 triple crown winner.

“Oh it’s a lot of fun just to have both of those guys,” said Prep head coach Brent Heavener. “Any time we can get Jake back on campus his alma mater really means a lot to us at Jackson Prep.”

As for Mangum and Rooker, both are from the metro area, and both said the turnout and amount of support they got meant a lot to them.

“To be able to come here and have about 200 kids show up over the course of two days it was awesome,” Mangum said. “To be able to try and help them learn some new things about baseball.”



“We kind of just saw this as an opportunity to get together and kind of give back a little bit and hang out with some of those kids who supported us all four years we were both there and we had a blast doing it,” said Rooker.