Former MSU outfielder Brent Rooker on Bulldogs run to Omaha

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - Former Mississippi State outfielder Brent Rooker was back in Trustmark Park tonight.

The former Bulldog was a first round pick of the Minnesota Twins in last year's draft. Moving up quickly in their farm system, he's with AA Chattanooga.

Before the Lookouts matchup against the MBraves Wednesday, Rooker reflected on former Bulldog head coach Gary Henderson and his run to Omaha this past season.

"I don't think there's anybody that could have handled that situation with those guys went through better than he did," Rooker said. "I absolutely loved playing for him, I thought he was a phenomenal man and phenomenal coach. He was well equipped to kind of lead that team through the adversity they went through and he did a fantastic job doing that. Obviously that shows the amount of success they had, with him at the helm. He's a special human being, special coach, and he did a fantastic job for our program."

Rooker and the Chattanooga Lookouts fell to the MBraves 3-2 in 10th innings.