YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. — The wife of the man arrested for arson in a fire at the Water Valley house where the bodies of former Mississippi state Rep. Ashley Henley and her sister-in-law were discovered almost six months apart says she believes he's innocent.

For the first time, Melissa Brooks talked with WREG-TV about what happened the night of the fire. In a phone interview, the wife of Billy Brooks shared what the last few weeks have been like for her family.