Former player accuses Jackson State of misconduct

UPDATE: Samaria Terry reached out to Olenga for comment.

He said via text, “All you need to know is its a full investigation and there is evidence.”

We then reached out Jackson State again for comment. They do not have one at this time.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State University is being accused of NCAA violations by a former football player.

Defensive end Emmanuel Olenga is now enrolled at Tennessee State. He has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA, for reasons that have not been made public as of yet.

These are the facts WJTV knows right now:

Friday, Olenga tweeted claims of misconduct by Jackson State. The posts have now been deleted.

The Tennessean reported that Tennessee State had asked the NCAA to investigate a possible violation of transfer guidelines. We do not know what those alleged violations are.

Olegna is a redshirt junior. He has been on 5 different college football rosters. The last three being Northeast Mississippi Community College, Jackson State, and then Tennessee State.

Olenga is still on Tennessee State’s football roster, despite being ineligible.

