Former USM head football coach Jay Hopson joins Mississippi State staff

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Southern Miss head football coach Jay Hopson joined Mississippi State’s football staff. According to head coach Mike Leach, Hopson will serve as a defensive analyst for the Bulldogs.



“I am excited about this opportunity and really want to thank Coach Leach,” Hopson said. “I am looking forward to being a part of the Bulldog Family, and all the exciting things happening at Mississippi State.”

Hopson led Southern Miss to winning records in each of his first four seasons as head coach, including three appearances in bowl games. He was as an assistant coach at Southern Miss from 2001-03 (defensive backs) and again from 2005-07 (defensive coordinator).



Before Southern Miss, Hopson had a successful four-year stint as head coach at Alcorn State where he led the Braves to a 31-17 record and consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championships during his final two seasons.